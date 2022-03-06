Watch Charli XCX bring ‘Baby’ and ‘Beg For You’ to ‘SNL’

Charli XCX finally made her Saturday Night Live debut last night (March 5) – watch her performances of ‘Beg For You‘ and ‘Baby‘ below.

The singer was originally set to appear with Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens on the long-running show last December, but her appearance was cancelled at the last minute due to COVID restrictions leading to “limited crew,” leaving her “devastated and heartbroken”.

On last night’s episode, hosted by Oscar Isaac, Charli performed versions of two songs from her forthcoming album ‘Crash’, which is set to come out later this month (March 18).

Advertisement

Watch the pair of performances below:

After the recent release of ‘Baby’, Charli responded to critics of her new single, saying in a series of tweets that she’s unaffected by negative comments and is “living my best life”.

One fan called her “mother”, to which she said: “If u wanna throw around midlife crisis fucking throw it at me. I’m getting older, I’m getting hotter, my tits are stunning, I’m in great shape, I’m dancing, I’m progressing and I’m living my best life – and that the tea.”

The fan in question had written: “These charli singles so far…. not doing it for me whatsoever, but she’s still in my mother list.” Later, the fan clarified that she meant “mother” as an endearing term: “when i called u mother i meant ur like a SUPREME, not old i promise.”

Advertisement

Charli also wrote: “Again – not bothered that some people will always have their preferred eras etc (that’s why it’s fun being an angel – there’s so much variety) – but if you don’t think baby is a bop then… idk that’s just v suspicious to me…”

Elsewhere, Charli also confirmed that she backed out of performing at an NFT festival due to backlash from her fans about its exclusivity.

The pop singer said in a new interview that fans gave her a “lot of flack” over her decision to play Afterparty, an event taking place in Las Vegas later this month with headlining sets from the Chainsmokers and The Kid LAROI.

But only those who own a Utopian NFT, can fund their own Utopian NFT or were invited by the owner of a Utopian NFT could attend the event. Some Charli XCX fans questioned her move to play an NFT event, saying the community is “negative” and “rife with plagiarism”.

“I pulled out of the festival. That was my decision that I made and I didn’t feel the need to announce it or let them know or whatever — but I did pull out,” Charli told Rolling Stone UK.

Last week (February 26) on SNL, LCD Soundsystem were the musical guests, performing old songs ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’ and becoming guardian angels for a sketch.