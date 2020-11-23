News Music News

Watch Charlie Lim, RRILEY perform jazzy cover of Jorja Smith’s ‘On My Mind’

The Singaporean duo take on the UK garage revivalist track

By A. Azim Idris
Credit: Charlie Lim official Facebook and RRILEY press

Singaporean singer-songwriter Charlie Lim has teamed up with RRILEY (aka Sandra Riley Tang) for a jazzed-up cover of Jorja Smith and Preditah’s hit song ‘On My Mind’.

Lim shared their rendition of the British duo’s UK garage revival track in a video on Instagram on Sunday (November 22).

The playful, four-minute clip shows both Lim and RRILEY singing along to the groovy tune with instrumentation by Lim and several frequent collaborators, including producer Evanturetime, arranger/producer Chok Kerong, and past and present members of his backing band The Mothership.

All of them performed their parts in the video in separate locations. Watch it below:

The cover comes hot on the heels of Lim’s latest single ‘Ashes’, a collaborative song with Japanese pop artist Miho Fukuhara released in October.

This year, Lim dropped a number of singles including ‘Two Sides’ with Gentle Bones, ‘Room At The Table’, and ‘Hummingbird’ featuring Linying. Next week, he will feature on Clara Benin’s EP ‘fragments’, as a collaborator on an alternate version of her song ‘Wine’.

On the other hand, Sandra Riley Tang – a longtime member of Singapore pop group The Sam Willows – made her solo debut as RRILEY with the EP ‘Alpha’ in August. In a three-star review, NME called the six-track project “a confident, frothy debut that hints at pop star potential”.

