Watch Charlie Lim, RRILEY perform jazzy cover of Jorja Smith’s ‘On My Mind’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Charlie Lim has teamed up with RRILEY (aka Sandra Riley Tang) for a jazzed-up cover of Jorja Smith and Preditah’s hit song ‘On My Mind’.

Lim shared their rendition of the British duo’s UK garage revival track in a video on Instagram on Sunday (November 22).

The playful, four-minute clip shows both Lim and RRILEY singing along to the groovy tune with instrumentation by Lim and several frequent collaborators, including producer Evanturetime, arranger/producer Chok Kerong, and past and present members of his backing band The Mothership.

All of them performed their parts in the video in separate locations. Watch it below:

The cover comes hot on the heels of Lim’s latest single ‘Ashes’, a collaborative song with Japanese pop artist Miho Fukuhara released in October.

This year, Lim dropped a number of singles including ‘Two Sides’ with Gentle Bones, ‘Room At The Table’, and ‘Hummingbird’ featuring Linying. Next week, he will feature on Clara Benin’s EP ‘fragments’, as a collaborator on an alternate version of her song ‘Wine’.

On the other hand, Sandra Riley Tang – a longtime member of Singapore pop group The Sam Willows – made her solo debut as RRILEY with the EP ‘Alpha’ in August. In a three-star review, NME called the six-track project “a confident, frothy debut that hints at pop star potential”.