Watch Charlie Lim’s intimate new ‘Live at the Conservatory’ performance

Singaporean singer-songwriter Charlie Lim has released a new live performance video filmed at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory.

The video – titled Live at the Conservatory – was uploaded onto Lim’s official YouTube channel on Thursday night (April 14). The four-track performance has also been released as a live EP on streaming platforms on Friday (April 15).

The video – and accompanying ‘Live at the Conservatory’ EP – consists of four songs: ‘Welcome Home’, ‘Least Of You’, What Can I Do’ and ‘Zero-Sum’. The performances see Lim and co. turn in playful new arrangements of the beloved tracks to masterful effect.

Advertisement

Watch Charlie Lim’s Live at the Conservatory performance below.

For the live performances, Lim enlisted the help of local musical heavyweights – and frequent collaborators – Chok Kerong on organ and keys, Soh Wen Ming on drums and Euntaek Kim on guitar and bass.

Charlie Lim said of the performance via a press release: “I hope that our audiences still remember us for what we do best. It’s been way too long since we could do a proper live show, so hopefully this will be a nice stopgap for everyone before we can start playing and touring again.”

Charlie Lim – who last released the single ‘Utopia Reimagined: Into Dreams’ in early February and featured on Singaporean rapper ABANGSAPAU’s ‘Boyhood’ in late January – is scheduled to hold a concert with his band the Mothership in September at the Esplanade Concert Hall with a number of rising musicians as part of the Esplanade’s year-long PopLore programming.