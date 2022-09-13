Watch Cheats perform ‘Hakbang’ on the Wish 107.5 bus

Filipino indie-pop band Cheats have performed their 2021 single ‘Hakbang’ on the Wish 107.5 bus.

READ MORE: The 25 best Asian albums of 2021

The clip was uploaded yesterday (September 12) on Wish 107.5’s official YouTube channel. The live showcase sees all seven members performing the lively track, with vocalists Candy Gamos and Saab Magalona-Bacarro dancing along to the song.

Advertisement

‘Hakbang’ was initially released in October last year, with an accompanying music video that features Filipino actor Piolo Pascual as a man suffering from a nervous breakdown. The track, originally written in English by the band’s Jim Baccaro, sought help from collaborator Ali Sangalang, who translated its lyrics in Tagalog. The song was produced by Cuidad frontman Mikey Amistoso, and will be part of their upcoming new album.

Following this track, the indie-pop act shared two new songs this year – the Valentine’s release ‘Honey Calm Down’ and their current single ‘Kapit’.

Apart from putting out new music, the septet have been performing live showcases for music festivals locally and abroad. They were part of this year’s Fete de la Musique, headlining the event’s Main Stage in Punta Real Gardens, as well as the Gimme Shelter show with Indonesian artist Pamungkas and fellow Filipino acts Ben&Ben, SOS and more. Last weekend, they graced the ASEAN Music Showcase Festival in Singapore.