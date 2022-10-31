Watch Christine And The Queens perform unreleased track on ‘Jools Holland’

Christine And The Queens took to Later…With Jools Holland over the weekend, performing material from his upcoming album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ for the first time.

The French singer-songwriter – who is performing as the character Redcar for his current project – aired two songs on Jools Holland on Saturday night (October 29) as well as giving Redcar his live debut.

He performed lead single ‘je te vois enfin’ and unveiled the currently unreleased track ‘tu sais ce qu’il me faut’.

‘Je te vois enfin’ can be seen below while ‘tu sais ce qu’il me faut’ is available to watch on BBC iPlayer at the 5minute, 15 second mark.

‘Redcar’ was due for release on September 28 but was pushed back to November 11 after Chris suffered an injury in rehearsals.

“The doctors have forbidden him to return to the stage for at least three weeks, the time to recover,” said an official statement before confirming the cancellation of a show in Arles on September 17, alongside the news that gigs in Paris and London would be postponed.

Christine And The Queens will now play two shows at the Cirque d’Hiver in Paris on November 9 and 10, before a sold-out gig at London’s Royal Festival Hall on November 22.

Earlier this year, Chris opened up about his gender identity, pronouns, and the new moniker for his upcoming record.

In the three-minute video posted to TikTok, Chris explained: “I’ve been a man for a year now – a little more officially in my family and in my relationship. It is a long process.” Chris has since updated his pronouns to he/him on social media.

As for his new album itself, Chris said: “’Redcar’, like all my poetry and philosophy, is poetry and philosophy that helps me be successful.”

Later this week (November 5) Arctic Monkeys will feature on a special Later…With Jools Holland episode that’s dedicated entirely to them.

The final episode of the latest live music series will see the Sheffield band join Holland for an intimate performance of songs from their new album ‘The Car‘, including ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball‘ and ‘Body Paint‘. They will also revisit old favourites from their back catalogue such as ‘505’ from 2007’s ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare‘, which has seen a recent revival on TikTok.