Watch Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry join Coldplay to perform ‘Cry Cry Cry’

Chvrches‘ Lauren Mayberry joined Coldplay on stage in São Paulo for a performance of the band’s 2019 song ‘Cry Cry Cry’.

The Scottish trio are supporting the Chris Martin-fronted band on their current run of ‘Music Of The Spheres’ stadium shows in São Paulo, Brazil.

During their fourth show at Estádio do Morumbi on March 18, the band invited the Chvrches’ frontwoman on stage for a rendition of ‘Cry Cry Cry’, which appeared on Coldplay’s eighth studio album ‘Everyday Life’.

The original song features Jacob Collier on backing vocals. The English singer-songwriter also contributed to its writing.

You can watch the official live video as well as fan-shot footage below.

Coldplay continued their world tour with a series of rescheduled dates in South America starting on March 10. The band are then due to return to the UK and Europe for further stadium dates.

Across May, June and July the band will play Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and more. They’ll also play shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on May 31, June 1, 3 and 4. Dates in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium are also set for June 6 and 7 before the European tour wraps up with four gigs at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on July 15, 16, 18 and 19. Tickets are available here.

In January, they announced a series of US and Canada tour dates, with shows in Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego and Los Angeles. Support will come from H.E.R. and 070 Shake.

In other news, Chvrches gave their new single ‘Over’ its live debut while opening for Coldplay during the first gig of the stint on March 10.

“We are so grateful to be on these shows with [Coldplay],” Mayberry told the crowd. “This is our first show opening for them and our first time ever in Brazil, so thank you very much for having us.”

She continued: “This next song is a brand new song that we put out, and we’ve never played it live before. So we thought we would do that tonight here with you. This is a song called ‘Over’.”

Chvrches are due to play a trio of shows across the UK this summer – find any remaining tickets here.