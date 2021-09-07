Watch Chvrches play three ‘Screen Violence’ highlights on ‘CBS This Morning’

Chvrches made an appearance on CBS This Morning over the weekend, performing a trio of songs from their just-released fourth album, ‘Screen Violence’.

The group delivered a faithful representation of the album, performing its two lead singles, ‘Good Girls’ and ‘He Said She Said’, as well as the deep cut ‘California’. The latter stood out in the band’s set with rich electric guitars and striking basslines, while frontwoman Lauren Mayberry shone with her emphatic and impassioned vocal delivery.

Take a look at Chvrches performing ‘Good Girls’, ‘He Said She Said’ and ‘California’ below:

Advertisement

Recorded in lockdown and inspired by Billie Eilish, ’Screen Violence’ was released on August 27 through EMI. In addition to ‘He Said She Said’ and ‘Good Girls’ (which Chvrches also played on Fallon), it featured the Robert Smith-featuring single ‘How Not To Drown’, which Mayberry said was about “the only time [she] ever thought about quitting the band”.

In a four-star review, NME writer Rhian Daly said that Chvrches’ follow-up to ‘Love Is Dead’ was their “best effort yet” and “a glimmeringly great addition to 2021’s cultural highlights”, noting that “they shape songs that are like mini horror vignettes – rich with storytelling and a side of social commentary”.

Advertisement

Chvrches will take ‘Screen Violence’ to the stage next year with a five-date run of UK shows in March. Beforehand, though, they’ll play two intimate shows in their batting grounds of Scotland.

In addition to their own singles, Chvrches recently shared a cover of Echo And The Bunnymen’s 1984 track ‘The Killing Moon’, and teamed up with legendary horror film director John Carpenter for a series of remixes. Robert Smith also dropped his own remix of ‘How Not To Drown’.