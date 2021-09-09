Watch CL perform ‘Spicy’ remix with Omega Spien, sokodomo and Lil Cherry

CL has unveiled a remix of her latest single ‘Spicy’.

The former 2NE1 member is joined by South Korean rappers Lil Cherry, sokodomo, and Omega Sapien of Balming Tiger, who all made cameo appearances in the original John Malkovich-featuring music video.

A performance video of the remix was released yesterday (September 8) via Dingo FreeStyle. All four artists are seen deftly switching between English and Korean, trading fiery verses on top of the song’s original trap beat.

Watch their performance of ‘Spicy (Remix)’ below.

‘Spicy’ is the first look into CL’s long-awaited solo album, ‘ALPHA’, which is scheduled to be released in October. Another as-of-yet-titled single from the project is due later this month.

Last Saturday (September 4), CL posted a short clip showing her with Jhené Aiko, fuelling fan speculation that a collaboration could be underway.

‘ALPHA’ marks CL’s debut solo full-length album, following her 2019 comeback EP ‘In The Name Of Love’. ‘ALPHA’ was originally slated for release in November 2020 but was later revealed to have been delayed to make room for further improvements.

The K-pop star is also expected to perform at 88rising’s 2021 Head in the Clouds Festival later this year alongside NIKI, Rich Brian, and Joji. The festival will be held on November 6 and 7 in Pasadena, California at Brookside at The Rose Bowl.