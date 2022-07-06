NewsMusic News

Watch Clairo bring out Phoebe Bridgers to perform ‘Bags’ during Milan show

Clairo returned the favour by joining Bridgers for 'I Know The End' later that night

By David James Young
Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers. CREDIT: Sergione Infuso/Corbis.

Clairo enlisted Phoebe Bridgers for a live rendition of her 2019 single ‘Bags’ at a show in Milan on Tuesday (July 5).

The show, which took place on Tuesday night (July 5), saw Clairo support Bridgers at Carroponte in Sesto San Giovanni, a commune within Milan. The show was a crossover date between Bridgers’ ongoing Reunion Tour and Clairo’s Sling Tour, the latter named for her second studio album.

The pair’s duet on ‘Bags’ marks the first time the two have performed the song together. Bridgers provided backing vocals, mimicking Clairo’s double-tracked vocals throughout the song. Watch fan-shot clips from the performance below:

Advertisement

Clairo returned the favour during Bridgers’ performance later that night when she and her band provided backing vocals and screams for the song ‘I Know The End’ – which is Bridgers’ usual set closer. Clairo shared a photo of the moment on her Instagram account afterward:

The on-stage duet follows Clairo joinning Lorde on-stage at Glastonbury alongside Arlo Parks to perform the song ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. Clairo and Bridgers were both enlisted to provide backing vocals on the title track of Lorde’s 2021 album ‘Solar Power’ – even though Lorde and Bridgers hadn’t actually met each other at the time.

Advertisement

Clairo released ‘Bags’ in May 2019 as the lead single to her debut album ‘Immunity’NME called the song one of the best of the year, placing it at Number 14 in the year-end Top 50.

“Nervous energy defined ‘Bags’, on which Clairo relayed the anxiety that comes with beginning to feel feelings for a friend but not knowing how they’ll react,” NME wrote. “The music mirrored her trepidation, the drum beat fidgeting uneasily like tapping feet and the staccato guitar evoking the edgy thump of a heart in panic mode.”

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement