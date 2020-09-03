Watch Code Orange’s acoustic cover of ‘Down In A Hole’ by Alice in Chains

Code Orange put their own spin on ‘Down In A Hole’ by Alice in Chains in a recent acoustic live performance. The band went live via Twitch in August, performing favourites of their catalogue including ‘Who I Am’, ‘Autumn and Carbine’ and ‘Ugly’.

The AIC cover featured as part of the fourteen-track set and the band shared it to YouTube individually yesterday (September 2).

Code Orange have announced that they will release the entire performance as a live album, entitled ‘Under The Skin’, tomorrow (September 4).

Advertisement

‘Down In A Hole’ appeared on Alice In Chains’ 1992 album ‘Dirt’. The record features several of the bands’ best-loved tracks including ‘Would?’, ‘Rooster’ and ‘Angry Chair’ and is widely considered one of the defining albums of the grunge era.

Alice In Chains recorded ‘Down In A Hole’ acoustically themselves as part of their MTV Unplugged set. The concert was subsequently released as an album in 1996.

Code Orange released their fourth studio album, ‘Underneath’, in March. In a four-star review, NME wrote that Code Orange “continue to push the boundaries with this maelstrom of goth-laced melody and punishing intensity”.

Shortly after the record’s release, Code Orange were one of the first bands to perform via live-stream during the coronavirus pandemic. On March 14, they played to an empty venue in their hometown of Pittsburgh, live-streaming the show as they did so.

Advertisement

Last week, it was announced that Code Orange would play at Slam Dunk Festival in May next year. Billy Talent, While She Sleeps, The Wonder Years and more will also perform.