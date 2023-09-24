Watch Coldplay and Bryan Adams perform ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ live

Coldplay were joined by Bryan Adams during their show in Vancouver for a rendition of his classic hit ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’.

Frontman Chris Martin invited the Canadian music legend onstage at BC Place on Friday night (September 22) to perform the 1991 Number One hit alongside support act H.E.R..

Adams kicked off the performance singing the first verse on acoustic guitar while Martin played the piano.

The frontman also joined in the vocal duties before H.E.R. came onstage to perform the song’s famous guitar solo. You can view footage below.

+ Performance de “Everything I Do” feat: Chris Martin, Bryan Adams & H.E.R. ❤️#ColdplayVancouver pic.twitter.com/pRyQlEkZhT — Coldplay Access (@coldplayaccess) September 23, 2023

Following the performance, Adams also thanked the band and posted footage of their team up on his Instagram page.

He wrote: “Hello my hometown! Last night playing an impromptu song with @coldplay, great vibes. Cheers to Chris and the band for having me. #coldplay #everythingidoidoitforyou.”

The track, which featured in the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, still holds the chart record for the longest-running consecutive UK Number One after spending 16 weeks at the summit.

Meanwhile, Coldplay also previously covered the Backstreet Boys‘ hit song ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’.

The band also recently paid tribute to Elton John during the final night of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road‘ tour via a video broadcast.

During the show, Sir Elton John appeared onscreen through a video broadcast which was beamed out at the musicians’ respective concerts. The band then performed John’s classic hit ‘Rocket Man’.

Elsewhere, the band recently added further dates to their 2024 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour in Europe. Any remaining tickets are available here.

Currently, there are no UK shows lined up for next year. However, in a five-star review of their recent London gig, NME praised the members for their ability to deliver a captivating set, alongside “a focus on sustainability and inclusivity”.

“The songs performed here see the band strip things back, injecting the larger-than-life show with a moment of closeness,” it read. “It’s a joyful spectacle; a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done. The band seem genuinely thrilled at the reaction, too.”