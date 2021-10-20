Watch Coldplay bring sparkling rendition of ‘My Universe’ to ‘Corden’

Coldplay continued their residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night (October 19) by performing ‘My Universe’ – check it out below.

The new performance comes after the band kicked off their week-long residency on The Late Late Show on Monday (October 18) by teaming up with Selena Gomez to perform ‘Let Somebody Go’ live for the first time.

For the ‘My Universe’ performance, Coldplay played the latest single from their new album while backed by intergalactic visuals.

Watch the performance below:

Coldplay are also set to perform ‘❤️’ (pronounced Human Heart) with We Are KING and Jacob Collier during their week-long residency on The Late Late Show.

Meanwhile, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ is currently on course to become the first album to surpass 100,000 UK chart sales in a week since Ed Sheeran in 2019.

Coldplay’s new album has already sold over 81,000 units, meaning that it has overtaken the current fastest-selling album of the year, Dave’s ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ – which amassed 74,000 chart sales in its opening week back in July.

Reviewing the new album, NME wrote: “Like a sparkling night sky sewn with stars, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ is a celestial beauty that’s capable of inspiring great awe and emotion.”

Last week (October 14), Coldplay announced details of their 2022 world stadium tour, with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Back in 2019 the band announced that they were taking time to consider how they would tour in the future in order to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.

Tickets for the UK dates will go on sale to the general public on October 22 at 10am local time here and here. Full ticket details can be found here.