Watch Coldplay cover two All Saints songs with Shaznay Lewis during Wembley Stadium show

Coldplay has enlisted Shaznay Lewis to cover two All Saints songs during the band’s recent show at Wembley Stadium. Watch snippets from the performance below.

Performing the covers at their fourth of six Wembley shows in London last night (August 17), Coldplay brought out the All Saints member towards the latter end of their sold-out set, sharing the stage with Lewis for covers of the songs ‘Pure Shores’ and ‘Never Ever’. Watch that below:

Coldplay with Shaznay Lewis from All Saints performing “Never Ever” at night four of #ColdplayWembley | via @neilenore pic.twitter.com/tJiLWRvLYb — CPing Media (@CPingMedia) August 17, 2022

Co-written by Lewis, ‘Pure Shores’ was first released in 2000, and was the lead single for All Saints’ second studio album, ‘Saints & Sinners’. ‘Never Ever’, meanwhile, comprised the tracklist of the girl group’s self-titled debut LP, which was released in 1997.

Manning the piano for his Wembley cover of ‘Never Ever’ — which remains All Saints’ highest-charting single — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin can be seen duetting with Lewis on the song’s chorus, with assists from guitarist Jonny Buckland. Coldplay drummer Will Champion provides beats for the stripped-back rendition.

Elsewhere in their 26-song set, Coldplay performed tracks from ‘Music Of The Spheres’, the band’s most recent 2021 album which they are currently touring the world in support of. It marked their fourth appearance at Wembley this month, and was added to the band’s run of dates following the immediate sell-out of their previous shows at the iconic venue.

Lewis joins a slew of additional musicians brought out by Coldplay during their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour. On Tuesday night (August 16), the band was joined on stage by Natalie Imbruglia, who paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John by covering ‘Summer Nights’ with the band. They also performed Imbruglia’s 1997 hit ‘Torn’.

Meanwhile, Coldplay also enlisted Craig David, who performed his songs ‘Live In The Moment’, ‘Fill Me In’ and ‘7 Days’ at each of the first two Wembley Stadium shows.

During the North American leg of their tour in April, Coldplay also brought out Bruce Springsteen, Kylie Minogue and Kelly Rowland, who each performed on-stage covers of their songs ‘Working on a Dream’, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ and ‘Independent Women Part I’ respectively.

In a five-star review of their London stadium show on Wednesday night, NME’s Hannah Mylrea dubbed Coldplay’s performance “a joyful spectacle; a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done.”

Coldplay will perform two additional shows at the stadium at the end of this week, before taking to Glasgow with support act H.E.R. for their final UK date. Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour — which was announced in October 2021 and has since taken the band across Europe and the US — will wrap up in September, with a performance at Rio’s Rock in Rio Festival.