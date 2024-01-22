Watch Coldplay perform with Lola Amour and Dilaw in the Philippines

Coldplay have been joined by Lola Amour and Dilaw for renditions of songs from the local bands during their duo of concerts in the Philippines.

Towards the end of Coldplay’s concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulocan on Friday (January 19), frontman Chris Martin played a few chords on his piano while addressing the crowd. “Yesterday, I was driving here in the rain, and only one song came to mind,” he said, before launching into the chorus of Lola Amour’s recently-viral track, ‘Raining in Manila’, to a roar of applause: “It’s been raining in Manila, hindi ka ba nilalamig?”

Shortly afterwards, Martin called for Lola Amour to join him onstage before performing the song in its entirety, with frontman Pio Dumayas taking the lead on vocals.

Watch Lola Amour perform ‘Raining In Manila’ with Coldplay below.

Chris Martin performs Raining in Manila with Lola Amour. pic.twitter.com/qA4t1A1c4W — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) January 19, 2024

The following day (January 20), Coldplay were joined by NME 100 alums Dilaw for a rendition for their viral 2022 track, ‘Uhaw’, on the same c-stage towards the end of their concert. Martin, who joined them on acoustic guitar, can be seen kneeling throughout the performance.

WATCH: OPM rock band Dilaw makes a surprise appearance at day 2 of Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" at the Philippine Arena on Saturday. #ColdplayManila pic.twitter.com/xDXDZpYrlR — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 20, 2024

Coldplay were in the Philippines for two dates as part of the ongoing Southeast Asian leg of their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour. The band’s next stop will be Singapore’s National Stadium for a total of six dates between January 23 and 27, January 30 and January 31. Two dates in Thailand’s Rajamangala National Stadium round up the band’s Southeast Asian stint, before they bring the ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour to Australia.

The band have also enlisted a slate of regional support acts for their Southeast Asian dates. Across both dates in the Philippines, singer-songwriter Jikamarie served as the band’s support act. Singaporean pop acts Jasmine Sokko and RRILEY alongside Indonesian singer-songwriter Jinan Letitia will support the band during their Singaporean dates, while Valentina Ploy will open for them for their Thailand shows.

Earlier this year, Coldplay have detailed their efforts to cut down carbon emissions on the ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour, which includes the use of BMW-produced batteries, kinetic floors, biodegradable confetti and minimal flying.

In November, Lola Amour performed in Singapore’s Trifecta Music Festival, alongside Ruel, Fazerdaze, Phum Viphurit, Forests, Subsonic Eye and RRILEY. Additionally, Dilaw’s debut EP ‘Sansinukob’ landed in the number five position among NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2023 list.

In honour of the EP’s inclusion in the list, Surej Singh highlighted how ‘Sansinukob’ demonstrates the band’s immense potential, writing: “The EP is packed with different sounds, from the laid-back vibe of ‘Uhaw’ to the politically charged ‘3019’, offering just a small glimpse of what the band are capable of. If ‘Sansinukob’ is Dilaw just scratching the surface of their genre-blending prowess, they’re about to be unstoppable.”