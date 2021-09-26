Watch Coldplay perform ‘Fix You’ with Billie Eilish and Finneas for Global Citizen stream

Coldplay were joined by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for a special rendition of ‘Fix You’ at last night’s Global Citizen Live event – watch footage below.

The charity gigs took place in numerous cities across the world during a 24-hour broadcast and livestream yesterday (September 25).

In the New York leg, Coldplay were the headliners, and were joined by Eilish and Finneas to share a touching rendition of one of their most famous songs.

See the pair take on ‘Fix You’ alongside Coldplay below:

Elsewhere at 2021’s Global Citizen Live, Ed Sheeran topped the bill at the Paris leg alongside Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Christine and the Queens. In London, Duran Duran lead the line-up for this year’s event alongside Kylie Minogue, while Eurovision winners Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Rag’n’Bone Man will also perform in the capital.

The line-up for the Los Angeles leg featured Stevie Wonder headlining alongside the likes of Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer all performing live.

Gigs also took place in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai and more. The 24-hour broadcast is available to view in full below:

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen music bring communities together and inspire action during one of the most challenging times of our generation,” Katie Hill, senior vice president and head of music, entertainment and artist relations at Global Citizen, said of the event.

“We’re excited to join these incredible artists to unite people across the globe on September 25 as we hold world leaders and business leaders accountable to rectify the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we carefully resume Global Citizen’s live events, we couldn’t be more grateful to each of these artists for donating their time and performances to make an impact through this urgent campaign.”