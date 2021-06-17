Watch Coldplay perform ‘Higher Power’ with Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’

Coldplay performed their latest single ‘Higher Power’ on The Tonight Show in the US last night (June 16), with the band receiving guest backing vocals from host Jimmy Fallon.

The track was originally released on May 7, with its accompanying music video only dropping last week. ‘Higher Power’ is expected to be the lead single from the band’s upcoming and as-yet-untitled ninth studio album.

Coldplay’s latest Tonight Show performance took place outside the show’s normal studio, with the band being joined by a group of guest backing vocalists.

During the performance, which you can watch below, Fallon walked over to frontman Chris Martin holding a glowing orb before joining in on vocals.

Earlier this week a new acoustic version of ‘Higher Power’ was released by Coldplay.

The band also played the song live last month in the grounds of Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire – the monastic ruins which formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula – for Radio 1‘s Big Weekend 2021.

The four-piece performed their first-ever live TikTok set last month to benefit Red Nose Day USA.

Coldplay were this week announced among the acts who will play at iHeartRadio Festival 2021 in the US in September.

“This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,” iHeartMedia’s Tom Poleman said of the forthcoming event in a statement. “Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience.

“We’ve all been waiting for this moment — live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before.”