Watch Coldplay perform ‘Human Heart’, ‘The Astronaut’ and ‘Fix You’ with choir on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Coldplay were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live yesterday (February 4) where they were joined by a choir. Watch them perform ‘The Astronaut’ and a mash-up of ‘Human Heart’ and Fix You’ below.

Coldplay were confirmed to be the musical guests on the Pedro Pascal-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live last month. The band previously performed on SNL in November 2019 when they played ‘Everyday Life’ from their album of the same name and ‘Orphans’.

Taking to the stage yesterday, Coldplay performed ‘The Astronaut’, their collaboration with BTS’ Jin ahead of a mash-up of ‘Music Of The Spheres’ track ‘Human Heart’ and iconic ‘X&Y’ track ‘Fix You’.

Check out the performances below:

Late last month, Coldplay took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform ‘Clocks’ in honour of the show’s 20th anniversary.

Coldplay recently announced four new shows in North America with tickets on sale now. The band are also set to tour Europe and the UK after returning to South America for a series of rescheduled headline gigs.

The band have also teased that new album ‘Moon Music’ is nearly finished. Frontman Chris Martin explained: “We’re finishing an album called ‘Moon Music’, which is the second ‘Music Of The Spheres’ volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit. We might start playing some songs at some point this year.”

At the end of last year, Coldplay revealed they were back in the studio and shared a list of musicians who they were listening to, including The 1975, Inhaler and Stormzy.

They’ve also teased a collaboration with Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers. “What was great about working with Coldplay is that we’re all in the room together and it’s sort of like a spiritual thing,” said Rodgers, adding that he “had a blast” with the band.

“It’s like they walk in and they say, ‘Do you want to join the circle or not?’” he said. “I’m an old hippie, you’re speaking my language. Let’s go.”