Watch Coldplay perform new BTS collaboration ‘My Universe’ live

Coldplay headlined the New York leg of Global Citizen Live over the weekend, where they performed their new collaboration with BTS, ‘My Universe’.

While BTS were not physically at the concert, the group were featured as holographs on a backdrop while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sung in both English and Korean. During the rap section, Martin paused to look up at a pre-recorded performance from BTS.

Watch the performance below:

Advertisement

In addition to ‘My Universe’, Coldplay also gave a live rendition of ‘Fix You’, joined by Billie Eilish and Finneas.

‘My Universe’ was released last Friday (September 24) and is lifted from Coldplay’s forthcoming studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last week, Martin said working with the group had been “a joy”.

“I love them, and we love them, and it’s been such a joy. It’s something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there’s actual communication or music between us, it just feels so good,” Martin said.

“So, I unabashedly and unashamedly feel really grateful for the song, grateful for the person that inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with.”