Watch Coldplay perform with Craig David at Wembley Stadium

At the first two of the six London stops on their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour, Coldplay have welcomed Craig David to join them in performing two of the Hampshire singer’s own songs.

Coldplay’s first sold-out show at Wembley Stadium took place on Friday (August 12), while the second went down last night (August 13). David wasn’t scheduled to perform at either show – nor is he billed for any of the remaining four – but made surprise appearances at both during Coldplay’s set.

Both shows saw the impromptu supergroup perform David’s ‘Live In The Moment’ (from 2018’s ‘The Time Is Now’). On Friday, they followed it up with ‘Fill Me In’ (from 2000’s ‘Born To Do It’) and last night, they rounded out the micro-set with ‘7 Days’ (also from ‘Born To Do It’).

Have a look at fan-shot footage from the performances below, then see the full setlist from last night’s show:

Last night, Coldplay performed:

1. ‘Higher Power’

2. ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’

3. ‘Paradise’

4. ‘Charlie Brown’

5. ‘The Scientists’ (included excerpts of ‘Oceans’)

6. ‘Viva La Vida’

7. ‘Hymn For The Weekend’

8. ‘Let Somebody Go’ (with H.E.R.)

9. ‘Politik’

10. ‘In My Place’

11. ‘Yellow’

12. ‘Human Heart’

13. ‘People Of The Pride’

14. ‘Clocks’

15. ‘Infinity Sign’ (included excerpts of ‘Music Of The Spheres II’ and ‘Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall’)

16. ‘Something Just Like This’ (pre-recorded vocals with Chris Martin performing in sign language)

17. ‘Midnight’ (remix, included excerpts of ‘Blue Moon Tree’ by Lone)

18. ‘My Universe’ (with Max Martin)

19. ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ (with Max Martin)

20. ‘Sparks’

21. ‘Live In The Moment’ (Craig David cover, with Craig David)

22. ‘7 Days’ (Craig David cover, with Craig David)

23. ‘Humankind’

24. ‘Fix You’ (included excerpts of ‘Midnight’)

25. ‘Biutyful’

As you’ll see above, Coldplay also welcomed H.E.R. and Max Martin to perform with them. Like she did on the US leg of the tour, H.E.R. joined Chris Martin and co. for ‘Let Somebody Go’ (filling in for Selena Gomez, who guested on the studio mix of the song), while the latter came out to sing on Coldplay’s BTS joint ‘My Universe’ and the ‘Ghost Stories’ favourite ‘A Head Full Of Stars’.

H.E.R. also performed with Coldplay at the first Wembley show, however Max’s first cameo with the band happened last night.

Coldplay’s next show at Wembley will take place on Tuesday (August 16), with more shows inside the 90,000-capacity stadium booked for Wednesday (August 17), Saturday (August 20) and Sunday (August 21 – rescheduled from August 19 due to planned tube strikes).

From there, the band will perform two shows at Glasgow’s Hampden Park Stadium, then take their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour to South America next month. See the full list of tour dates here, and find remaining tickets here.

Elsewhere on the tour, Coldplay have treated fans to cameos from the likes of Kelly Rowland, Bruce Springsteen, Kylie Minogue and London Grammar’s Hannah Reid.