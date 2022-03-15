Watch Coldplay’s new manga-inspired animated video for ‘People Of The Pride’

Coldplay have shared their manga-inspired new video for ‘People Of The Pride’ – you can watch it below.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the clip mixes live footage from the band’s October 2021 performance at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena with robot-heavy, dystopian animation.

The track follows previous singles ‘Let Somebody Go‘, ‘Higher Power‘, ‘My Universe‘ and ‘Coloratura’.

The song is taken from Coldplay’s recent album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which arrived last October.

The band recently shared an expansive cover of Kid Cudi‘s 2008 hit ‘Day ‘n’ Nite as part of a new Spotify Singles release, which also features a new version of ‘Let Somebody Go’, their recent collaboration with Selena Gomez.

“This is the first time I think that we’ve really taken proper time to record a cover, because in my head I could hear a version of it quite different from the original, that hopefully just reinforces what a brilliant song it is,” Martin said of the cover. “One way or another I hope that anyone listening will just think, ‘Wow, Kid Cudi is amazing.’”

Coldplay are set to embark on an eco-friendly world tour later this week on the back of their new album, with dates scheduled at London’s Wembley Stadium, Glasgow, Paris, Berlin and other European cities throughout July and August.

During a Big Read interview with NME last October, bassist Guy Berryman said the band had “made a great start” with the sustainable shows. “Whatever we end up doing, will be a Phase One, but there always has to be an improvement and a continual cycle,” he said.