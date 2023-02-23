Watch Cookie Monster eat Lizzo’s flute on ‘Sesame Street’

Sesame Street‘s Cookie Monster was recently treated to a flute-shaped cookie “played” by Lizzo – watch the moment below.

Lizzo, a trained flautist, was gifted a flute made of cookies by Sesame Street character Elmo for a skit on the US children’s TV show. But Cookie Monster soon swooped in, unable to resist the crunch.

“I’ve played a lot of instruments, but I’ve never played a cookie before,” Lizzo says in the clip after being handed the flute. “May I?” Elmo begins to dance to the tune before Cookie Monster gets his hands and mouth on the instrument snack.

“That was the one and only cookie flute,” Lizzo says after Cookie Monster’s greedy move. “I know, how can me not eat it? What an honour,” he responds. Watch below.

The one and only cookie flute for the one and only, @lizzo! Your furry friends love you! 🍪🎶❤️ pic.twitter.com/n9HiBbCAww — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 22, 2023

Fans of Lizzo and Cookie Monster may remember their 2019 Twitter exchange in which the Sesame Street chracter remixed her song ‘Truth Hurts’.

“Me just took a DNA test turns out me 100% cookies,” wrote Cookie Monster, with Lizzo responding on Twitter: “EVEN WHEN ME CRUMBLE CRAZY ME GOT SHORTBREAD PROBLEMS THATS THE MONSTER IN ME NOM NOM THEN ME EAT EM THATS THE COOKIE IN ME.”

EVEN WHEN ME CRUMBLE CRAZY ME GOT SHORTBREAD PROBLEMS THATS THE MONSTER IN ME ✨NOM NOM✨ THEN ME EAT EM THATS THE COOKIE IN ME 😭 https://t.co/bKrjcnp5Ve — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Lizzo has covered Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ smash hit ‘Unholy’ in BBC’s Radio One Live Lounge – watch here.

The singer and rapper previously covered BTS‘s hit ‘Butter’ and Harry Styles‘ ‘Adore You’ in for Radio One Live Lounge.

Lizzo also performed at the BRIT Awards earlier this month, delivering a medley of hits from ‘Special’ including the title track, ‘2 Be Loved’ and ‘About Damn Time’.