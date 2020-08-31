Watch Couple’s latest music video for ‘Malam Minggu’

Malaysian power-pop band Couple have dropped the music video for their latest single ‘Malam Minggu’.

The clip for ‘Malam Minggu’, which translates to ‘Weekend Night’ in Malay, premiered on Malaysian pop-culture YouTube channel Tinker Studios on Saturday (August 29).

The track is a preview of the four-piece band’s upcoming album ‘Poptimism’, which was initially set to be released in July this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the theme of the track and music video, frontman Aidil Rusli said it covers the hardships of unrequited love and the experience of getting the dreaded “blue tick” treatment.

As he explains to NME: “You know sometimes you do manage to get a girl’s number, but for whatever reason, once you tried calling or texting, she just never replied.”

In coming up with the music video, Aidil said the band teamed up with director Shazwan Zulkiffli, more affectionately known as Ze, who also fronts indie rock outfit Spooky Wet Dreams.

Aidil, who also fronts emo and math rock band Playburst, said he had known Ze for over a decade as the latter had come to Couple’s gigs with his friends ever since he was in high school.

Aidil also said he was impressed with Ze’s direction of “weird pop” quartet Lust’s ’21st Century Spy’ music video that dropped earlier this year.

“So I asked him if he’d be interested to do this music video for ‘Malam Minggu’ and I’m glad he (Ze) said yes, cause this one is a very DIY, low budget one,” Aidil quipped.

Poptimism will be Couple’s fourth studio album after ‘Top Of The Pop’ (2006), ‘Teenage Disc Fantastic’ (2008) and ‘Pop Tak Masuk Radio’ (2009).

The band’s track ‘Now That I Can See’ from their first album was featured on the soundtrack to Hollywood superhero dark comedy film Super (2010), directed by James Gunn, who later worked on the Guardians of the Galaxy films and is behind the upcoming Suicide Squad (2021).

In late 2018, Couple, who hail from Ipoh, were awarded “Heritage Band” status by UNESCO during the agency’s annual celebration.