Watch Courtney Barnett perform ‘Turning Green’ on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Courtney Barnett made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers this week, tailing her just-finished North American tour with a performance of ‘Turning Green’.

The song appears on Barnett’s recent third album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, which arrived last November via Mom + Pop. She performed it with her current backing band of bassist Bones Sloane, drummer Dave Mudie and Warpaint‘s Stella Mozgawa – with whom Barnett recorded ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ – on keyboards.

Both Barnett and Mozgawa play percussion in the performance, with the former playing cowbell and the latter playing tambourine. Have a look at the performance below:

Advertisement

Having just finished her tour of North America, Barnett and her band are gearing up for a trek across Europe and the UK, which will kick off in Munich on Friday October 28. Included in the run will be an appearance at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival in London, which will take place over November 9-13.

‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ was supported by four singles: ‘Rae Street’ (which she debuted live on The Tonight Show), ‘Before You Gotta Go’, ‘Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To’ and ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ (which she played on Jimmy Kimmel Live).

In a four-star review of Barnett’s latest album, NME’s El Hunt wrote: “Though it lacks the more immediate bite of Barnett’s previous work, its softness gives it a more tender focus. True to title ‘Things Take Time, Time Time’s unshowy songs take hold more slowly, but Barnett’s small snatches of happiness grip you all the same.”

Since releasing the album, Barnett has remained considerably active. She shared a cover of The Velvet Underground and Nico‘s ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ as part of a Velvet Underground tribute album of the same name, as well as releasing a theme song for the animated Harriet The Spy series, ‘Smile Real Nice’.

Barnett also launched her own boutique touring festival, Here And There, back in March. That same month saw the worldwide release of the Danny Cohen documentary Anonymous Club, which focused on Barnett keeping a diary while on tour in support of her second album, ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter has confirmed her involvement in a forthcoming Sleater-Kinney tribute album, and released a charity compilation album – also named ‘Here And There’ – to raise funds for reproductive rights groups in the US.

During the Oregon and Washington legs of Here And There, Barnett and comedian Fred Armisen teamed up with Sleater-Kinney to cover Olivia Newtown-John‘s 1981 hit ‘Physical’ as a tribute to the recently-deceased singer.