Watch Courtney Love’s acoustic cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’

Courtney Love has covered Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’ in the latest part of her Instagram covers series – scroll down the page to watch it below.

Love launched the series last month with a cover of Billy Bragg and Wilco’s ‘California Stars’, with The Big Moon’s Juliette Jackson playing guitar on the performance.

Now, the Hole frontwoman has shared the next instalment. “Someone asked me what cover I’m going to play next – I don’t have a guitar player handy so…” she introduced the video, pointing to herself. “Yep. This is… I don’t know. We’ll see. Let’s go through this together.

“It’s written by one of those fantastic old Swedish people – gentlemen – and it’s got B#7… I don’t know that shit.”

Love then launched into a rendition of Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’, which was written by the Swedish songwriters and producers Max Martin, Rami Yacoub and Alexander Kronlund. The original featured on Spears’ second album ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’, which was released in 2000.

In the middle of the performance, Love paused to say: “I’m actually crying. I fucking hate this when it happens.” Watch Love’s cover above now.

Love has been vocal about her support of Spears as the pop star fights to under her conservatorship. She recently wrote on her Instagram Story that she wouldn’t return to LA until Spears is free, and is one of a number of people who spoke to The New Yorker for a report on the conservatorship.

That investigation revealed that the singer had called the police to report conservatorship abuse on the eve of her recent testimony in court. Last month (June 23), Spears called into a court hearing, saying she wanted the “abusive” arrangement to end without further evaluation.

During her statement, the star said she felt controlled by the conservatorship and alleged that, while it continues, she is forbidden from having more children, getting married or taking out her IUD.