Watch Courtney Love and The Big Moon’s Juliette Jackson play ‘California Stars’ for new covers series

Courtney Love has launched her new covers series Bruises For Roses with a rendition of Billy Bragg and Wilco‘s ‘California Stars’.

The former Hole frontwoman has enlisted The Big Moon‘s Juliette Jackson for the video series after teasing in March that something was in the works. It was started to aid her recovery from severe anaemia, which she has revealed in a new interview almost killed her, finding that reengaging with singing and guitar playing was a huge help.

In an interview with Vogue Love said that Bruises Of Roses has allowed her to “finally feel like myself again” after years of illness, which at one point left her weighing 97lbs.

“I just really love these songs and they’re all either tied to memories I have or just examples of great craftsmanship — or a wink at someone or whatever,” she told the publication.

“First off, my guitar playing is terrible. I used to be okay enough to write songs and play onstage, but for a while I just couldn’t. I was really, really sick during lockdown and trying to use the pain to find solace in my guitar, but I just wasn’t connected with my artistry. It was gone.”

She then explained how the collaboration with Jackson came about.

“I read an article about how Laura Marling was giving guitar lessons online and off to the side I saw this girl Juliette [Jackson] from Big Moon was doing the same thing. I wrote to her and made her sign an NDA since everyone on my team is so paranoid and we had three sessions together where we’d just hang out and sing ‘Boots of Spanish Leather’ [Bob Dylan song] while playing together,” she said.

The first effort is raw performance of Billy Bragg and Wilco’s ‘California Stars’, featuring lyrics by the late Woody Guthrie, from the pair’s joint 1998 album ‘Mermaid Avenue’.

Simon & Garfunkel and Elliott Smith covers are also promised in the Bruises Of Roses video series, which is named after Love’s collaboration with the fragrance company Edge Beauty and her upbringing in Portland, dubbed the “City of Roses”.

The news follows Love ruling out a Hole reunion despite the idea being mooted on several occasions in the past few years. “It’s just not gonna happen,” she said.