Watch Curtismith perform acoustic renditions of ‘No Ways’, ‘Iñigo Zobel’ and ‘Momma’

Filipino rapper Curtismith has shared a live acoustic performance of three songs from his previous EP releases.

The performance, dubbed Curtismith Greatest Hits Live! Vol. 1, was uploaded on the artist’s Instagram TV yesterday (August 2). Backed by Manila Bomb Squad’s Alwyn Cruz on guitar, Curtismith opened the stripped down set with ‘No Ways’ from his 2017 EP ‘Soully, Yours’.

It was followed by the 2020 release ‘Iñigo Zobel’ and ended with ‘Momma’ from 2019’s ‘Dining Table’. The 10-minute performance was recorded at Mango Room Studios.

Watch Curtismith’s acoustic performances below:

Last week, the rapper dropped his debut 10-track album called ‘Museo’, which is about Curtismith’s journey as a Filipino questioning his identity while living in a time of contradiction.

It includes the pre-released single ‘Downtown As Fruits’, a funky, upbeat track that captures his concept of “electric saturation”. The song was released under independent label Pool Records, run by producer CRWN.

Prior to the album’s release, ‘Museo’ was initially launched via an art exhibit of the same name, held in Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo City. Curtismith asked 17 artists to interpret song lyrics from his new album into art pieces which were displayed during the 12-day event.