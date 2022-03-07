Watch Danilla Riyadi’s whimsical music video for ‘KIW”‘

Indonesian singer-songwriter Danilla Riyadi has shared a whimsical music video for her single ‘KIW”‘.

Helmed by director Yogi Kusuma, the video clip uploaded on YouTube last Wednesday (March 2) and is taken off her latest album ‘Pop Seblay’.

The dreamy visual carries a deadpan mood and sees a poker-faced Danilla unperturbed by the trappings of celebrity. Despite being pampered during a studio photoshoot, Riyadi maintains a stoic demeanour, similar to her disposition in her recent video clip for ‘MPV’.

Watch the music video below.

“Tak ku pikirkan lagi / Apa yang kita jalani / Melihatmu sudah cukup / Tapi bukan itu / Dan akhirnya aku tahu / Kamu awalnya tak tahu / Tapi ini ku yang mau / Untuk buka itu,” she sings in the track’s opening lines.

The opening verse loosely translates to: “I don’t think about / What we went through / Seeing you is enough / But it’s not that / And finally I know / From early on you didn’t know / But this is what I want / To open it.”

The music video for ‘KIW”‘ arrives two weeks after Danilla launched ‘Pop Seblay’ on February 22, marking her third solo album.

The full-length album, which was released via imprint Laguland Records, contains 12 tracks and sees her sharing personal experiences of relationships and loneliness endured during the coronavirus pandemic.

Danilla first teased ‘Pop Seblay’ in January with the release of the music video for ‘MPV’ where she touched on the reluctance of her listeners in moving on from her previous material.

The latest album also arrives less than a year after Danilla released a disco album titled ‘Peluh, Gairah & Kelana’ as the band Danilla and The Glamors. The release features 80s-inspired remixes of her previous work.

‘Peluh, Gairah & Kelana’ was followed up with the collaborative track ‘Don’t Touch Me’ where she teamed up with Ramengvrl and Marion Jola in June. In September last year, Danilla also appeared on veteran folk singer Iwan Fals’ latest album ‘Pun Aku’.