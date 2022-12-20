Watch Dave Grohl and Pink play ‘Get The Party Started’ for ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

Dave Grohl and Pink teamed up to play ‘Get The Party Started’ for night two of the ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ – watch below.

The 2022 instalment marks the third year of ‘Hanukkah Sessions’, which Grohl and Greg Kurstin started back in 2020 in the latter’s home studio.

For this year, the songs were recorded during a secret show in Los Angeles earlier this month, where Grohl and Kurstin performed nine songs in front of a live audience.

Advertisement

After the series kicked off yesterday (December 19) with a cover of ‘Spinning Wheel’ by Blood, Sweat & Tears – featuring comedian and director Judd Apatow on vocals – the Pink collaboration has now been shared online.

Before the song began, Pink simply told the crowd: “My name’s Alecia. I’m a Jew.”

Watch their song below.

The December 5 ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ live recording featured a number of musical guests, with Beck, Tenacious D, Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O, Inara George and Grohl’s daughter Violet making appearances. The covers included Janis Ian’s ‘Edge Of Seventeen’, ‘The Spirit Of Radio’ by Rush, Randy Newman‘s ‘I Love L.A.’ and David Lee Roth‘s ‘Just A Gigolo’, among others.

Grohl is yet to formally announce a release date – or any other concrete details – for his and Kurstin’s third series of ‘Hanukkah Sessions’.

Advertisement

In 2020 for the inaugural ‘Hannukah Sessions’, Grohl and Kurstin covered songs by Drake, the Beastie Boys, Peaches, Bob Dylan, Mountain, Elastica, The Knack and The Velvet Underground.

In 2021, the series returned with covers of songs by Billy Joel, Van Halen, Barry Manilow, Lisa Loeb, the Ramones, Amy Winehouse, The Clash and KISS. Both seasons are available to stream on digital platforms.