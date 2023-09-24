Watch Dave Grohl dedicate ‘Everlong’ to late Scream drummer Kent Stax

Foo Fighters dedicated their performance of ‘Everlong’ at Louder Than Life Festival to Kent Stax, the late drummer of Dave Grohl‘s former band Scream.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for Scream, and the man whose place I took in that band, Mr. Kent Stax,” Grohl said during the performance earlier this week. “One of the best punk rock drummers of all time. He passed the other day. So this one’s for Kent.”

It was announced on Wednesday (September 20) that Stax passed away at the age of 61, following “a bout with metastatic cancer”, just one day after the hardcore band announced their first new album since 1993. The album, ‘DC Special’, is set to feature a guest appearance from Grohl.

“Kent is the original heartbeat of Scream,” the band shared in a statement. “Though we have had to continue on without him before, we have always known Kent is irreplaceable. He was one of a kind. In addition to being a truly unique drummer, Kent was also an accomplished fisherman, skilled carpenter, and avid train enthusiast.”

Check out footage of their performance below:

Stax originally drummed with Scream from 1981 to 1987, after which he was replaced by the then-teenage Grohl. Grohl remained in the band until 1990, when he left to join Nirvana. He has sporadically joined them on-stage over the years.

Last weekend, Rick Astley put his own spin on ‘Everlong’ at a gig in Leicester, describing the track as “one of the best songs ever”.

The singer was performing at Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester on Saturday (September 17) when he joked that he likes “playing other people’s songs”, asking the crowd if they were “in the mood for us to murder one of the best songs ever?”.

The ’80s pop icon and his band then launched in a rendition of the Foos’ classic 1997 song. “Can I get a ‘hell yeah!’, Leicester?” he cheered at the end of the performance.