Watch Dave Grohl fail to name Foo Fighters songs on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Dave Grohl failed to name Foo Fighters songs during a game on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week.

The musician, who was joined on the talk show sofa by actress Hilary Duff, was tasked with guessing which songs the show’s host Corden was attempting to play on keyboard – despite him not knowing how to play the piano.

A visibly frustrated Grohl failed to to guess a single song, shouting at one point: “Just play the fucking song, man!” You can watch his attempt at ‘James That Tune’ in the clip below.

The first song ended up being Foo Fighters’ ‘Learn to Fly’, while the second tune was ‘My Hero’ – both of which were unrecognisable from their original compositions.

Grohl was on the programme to discuss Foo Fighters’ new horror-comedy film Studio 666, which is released in cinemas tomorrow (February 25).

The movie follows the bandmembers as they move into a mansion in Encino, California that is “steeped in grisly rock and roll history” to record a new album. Once they’ve arrived, though, Grohl “finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.

Last week, Grohl said that he hoped to finish a thrash metal album by the fictional band Dream Widow (who are featured in Studio 666) by the time the film comes out tomorrow.

Elsewhere, the Foos frontman paid tribute to the late Mark Lanegan, saying that he was “so pure and so real” in his artistry.