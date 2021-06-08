Dave Grohl has discussed the legacy of his first band, Washington D.C. hardcore legends Scream, in a new clip from the forthcoming home release of documentary Punk the Capital.

The film offers a in-depth look at the punk scene that emerged in Washington D.C. in the late 1970s and early 1980s, with Scream at its heart.

In the clip, Grohl recalls picking up his first Scream album and realising that the group weren’t a million miles away from his own home.

“I remember listening to [the album], turning it over and seeing that their PO Box was close to my house — and it blew my fucking mind!” Grohl said.

“Like, ‘Oh my god, one of D.C.’s best hardcore bands is like three miles from my house! It blew me away.”

You can watch Grohl’s comments in full via Rolling Stone.

Punk the Capital originally debuted at few festivals in 2019 before getting a wide theatrical release earlier this year. The film will be released on video on-demand services this month, though an exact date has yet to be announced.

Grohl joined Scream in 1986, before departing in 1990 to join Nirvana.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters recently announced their first full tour dates of 2021, with a run of US gigs booked for July and August.

The band will play six shows across the Midwest, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and have promised “many more to come”.