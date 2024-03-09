Watch Dave Grohl’s fiery cover of Wings’ ‘Live And Let Die’ at Love Rocks NYC benefit show

Dave Grohl covered Paul McCartney’s ‘Live And Let Die’ during a benefit concert in New York this week – watch the fiery cover below.

The performance took place during Grohl’s appearance at the Love Rocks NYC concert at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre on Thursday (March 7), an annual event in aid of the charity God’s Love We Deliver.

Also appearing at the benefit were artists including Tom Morello, The Black Keys, Nile Rodgers and Hozier.

Advertisement

Grohl headlined the show, playing a version of Foo Fighters’ 1997 classic ‘Everlong’, before closing out with the Wings song, originally the theme song of the 1973 James Bond film of the same name.

Grohl memorably played the same song alongside McCartney during his epic Glastonbury headline set in 2022, as well as a version of The Beatles’ ’I Saw Her Standing There’.

“Now, I’ve got a little surprise for you,” teased McCartney by way of introduction, before inviting “your hero from the west coast of America – Dave Grohl!”

“This guy flew in especially to do this,” he added.

Advertisement

Grohl spoke in 2021 about the first time he ever met McCartney, back in 2002. The two musicians were backstage at the Royal Albert Hall after a tribute concert for George Harrison.

“I noticed Paul McCartney out of the corner of my eye, chatting away with friends, and I couldn’t help but stare,” Grohl remembered. “There. He. Was.

“What happened next will forever remain a blur. I don’t recall exactly how Paul and I were introduced, what was said, or how long we talked, but I do remember putting on my best ‘this is not the most incredible thing ever to happen to me’ face while trying to keep from making a fool of myself.”

Grohl recently teamed up with Epiphone to launch a signature version of his DG-335 guitar, which is available now for £1,249 via the manufacturer’s website.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to resume their ‘Everything or Nothing at All‘ global stadium tour in Dallas this May.

Grohl’s most recent musical output is his featured drum part on St Vincent’s “gnarly” new single ‘Broken Man’.

“There are essentially three drummers on the track: the first part is my programming, the second part Mark Guiliana comes in, and then at the very end of the track – just when you think it can’t get any higher – Grohl comes in with this absolute reckless spirit and just takes it to the edge,” Annie Clark told NME of the release.