Watch David Byrne and the ‘American Utopia’ cast perform ‘Like Humans Do’ on ‘Fallon’

David Byrne performed ‘Like Humans Do’ with the cast of his American Utopia show on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (March 7) – you can watch their performance below.

American Utopia, the hugely successful stage production of the Talking Heads musician’s 2018 solo album of the same name (which also features songs from across his back catalogue), is currently playing at Broadway’s St. James Theatre in New York City until April 3.

Byrne and the current cast of American Utopia visited The Tonight Show yesterday to perform ‘Like Humans Do’, which originally featured on Byrne’s 2001 album ‘Look Into The Eyeball’.

You can watch Byrne and the cast of American Utopia perform ‘Like Humans Do’ below.

The Tonight Show performance follows on from Byrne’s recent appearance on CBS Saturday Sessions, where he and his band performed Talking Heads’ 1983 hit ‘Burning Down The House’ and ‘Marching Through The Wilderness’.

The Spike Lee-directed concert film version of American Utopia was released in 2020, which NME described as “a rare concert film that packs in brilliant music, incredible visuals, a vital political message and jokes”.

This summer Byrne will launch Theater Of The Mind, a new stage production which “takes you on an immersive journey inside how we see and create our worlds”, in Denver. The show is a collaboration with the writer Mala Gaonkar.

“It is super exciting to premiere this show with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts,” Byrne said in a statement. “I hope participants will be as surprised by these experiences, just as I have been – it really is a new kind of theatre.”