Watch Depeche Mode’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech

Depeche Mode were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame overnight, with the legendary electronic trio accepting the award remotely.

The band were inducted by Charlize Theron, and honoured by the likes of Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler and Chvrches‘ Lauren Mayberry.

Founding members Dave Gahan, Andrew Fletcher and Martin Gore shared a pre-recorded acceptance speech from their respective homes. Watch it below:

“Congratulations to all our fellow inductees. It’s incredible now to be in this club. There’s so many other musicians, artists that are a part of this that we have grown up listening to. David Bowie, Iggy Pop and the Stooges, the Clash, just to name a few,” Gahan said during the speech.

“You know, growing up, listening to music on the radio and having music, it really kind of helped us to feel normal, feel part of something.

“That’s what music does for people and I think that’s what Depeche Mode has done for many people. I think music really brings people together, and God knows we need that more today than it seems any other time.”

The band also acknowledged former members Vince Clarke and Alan Wilder, calling them “part of the DM family and the DM history and the success of this band”.

Other people the trio thanked included creative director Anton Corbijn – who they credited with “[making] us look cool” – along with Mute Records’ Daniel Miller, manager Jonathan Kessler and longtime touring members Christian Eigner and Peter Gordeno.

After collaborating with Humanist earlier this year, Dave Gahan spoke to NME about Depeche Mode’s plans for the future – as well as his work on another album with side-project Soulsavers.

“I’ve been working again with Rich Machin on Soulsavers again,” Gahan told NME. “It looks like we’ll be doing another thing there which will probably surface towards the end of the year. Before that, I’d just come off the road. For the first six months after you’ve been out there for over a year, it’s always a weird transition. This time more than ever, I just thought ‘I don’t know if I want to make music any more’. Not because I don’t like music, but because I was so drained. Still, music is one of the only things that makes any sense to me in life.”

He continued: “Depeche have made so many records together and after a tour Martin [Gore, chief songwriter and bandmate] and I are like, ‘See you then!’ “There will more than likely will be another record, but we really don’t make plans beyond what we’ve just done.

“To be honest, it’s always been like that. In the first 10 years we could keep up with the pace of boshing out a record then a tour, record, tour, record, tour. As you get older you start to get a little more selective about what you want to do.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was postponed back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. A virtual ceremony instead took place, broadcast over HBO Max.

Other artists that were inducted into the Hall of Fame this year included Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and The Doobie Brothers.