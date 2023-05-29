Watch Depeche Mode’s stunning new video for ‘Wagging Tongue’

Depeche Mode have shared a stunning new video for their single ‘Wagging Tongue’ – check it out below.

The stark black-and-white video was directed by The Sacred Egg with creative direction by the band’s longtime collaborator Anton Corbijn.

It tells the story of a young couple who enter into a cult-like ritual and features a cameo from Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore and Dave Gahan.

‘Wagging Tongue’ is lifted from the band’s 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, which was released earlier this year.

Watch the new video below.

The new video follows the band sharing eight remixes of their ‘Memento Mori‘ single ‘Ghosts Again’ earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Depeche Mode announced recently the acts that will be joining them as support on their upcoming ‘Memento Mori’ tour.

The iconic duo announced that Cold Cave and Young Fathers are among the names joining them throughout their 34 upcoming shows. Other freshly announced artists joining them include Berlin-based band Hope, former Savages singer turned solo star Jehnny Beth and British trip-hop band Haelos.

Speaking to NME recently, Gore spoke of his appreciation for Scottish trio Young Fathers, one of the acts who will be joining them on tour.

“I’ve been having to listen to a lot of stuff for remixes and support artists lately,” Gahan said. “A band I thought were very unique were Young Fathers. I’ve been listening to their albums and watching live performances, and they’re just so different to everything else.”