Watch dia maté perform ‘Dream’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Filipina singer-songwriter dia maté has performed her 2021 single ‘Dream’ live on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

Wish 107.5 shared the performance video on its official YouTube channel on Saturday (March 19). The video sees dia maté perform the track alone on the bus, armed with just an electric guitar and a backing track.

Watch dia maté perform ‘Dream’ below.

Advertisement

The Filipina singer-songwriter first released the track in April 2021. The song features maté’s soothing vocals against lush guitars and light percussion. The track later appeared on her June debut EP, ‘don’t quote me’ alongside songs like ‘faded’, ‘Beautiful Disaster’ and ‘take me away’.

‘Dream’ received a music video July last year that sees the singer wandering around an empty house with her pet bird, that she eventually releases into the wild after she realises that it’s not meant to be stuck in a cage.

Earlier this January, maté released her latest single, ‘Fantasy’. The track, which touches upon human’s innate need for companionship, featured fellow singer-songwriter Fern. ‘Fantasy’ received a music video in February crying in a bathtub and running through a forest.

The track marked the two’s second collaboration, following ‘One Of The Boys’ in August last year.

Advertisement

Known as Deanna Mate in real life, the artist began her music career with the Crwn-produced debut track ‘Heart Hates Me’ in March 2021.