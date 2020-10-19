Watch Diskoria and Afifah Yusuf rework ’80s gem ‘Pelangi Cinta’

Indonesian DJ duo Diskoria have collaborated with singer Afifah Yusuf on a groovy remake of the ’80s song ‘Pelangi Cinta’.

The song, which translates to ‘Rainbow of Love’, was originally written by composer A. Riyanto and sung by Jamal Mirdad in 1981. Afifah’s mother and popular artist Hetty Koes Endang also released her own version the following year.

“‘Pelangi Cinta’ has an emotional touch because it was sung by the most inspiring person in my life, I think this song could be a perfect entry point for this collaboration project with Diskoria,” Afifah said in a press release.

“This is a hidden gem that deserves to be brightened one more time.”

The remake of ‘Pelangi Cinta’ also saw Diskoria team up with musicians Imam Buana Luthfi and Pandji Dharma, who were formerly of the electronic outfit Animalism.

The track was released under label Suara Disco, while the music video was directed by renowned musician Fariz RM, known for his pop and jazz artistry in the 1980s.

Check out the music video, which dropped on October 15, below:

Diskoria said Hetty had slightly altered the lyrics to the song as it was originally sung from a male perspective.

“We were quite surprised when the vocal recording session was attended by Hetty Koes Endang, and it was no pressure at all for our different interpretations.”

Merdi Leonardo and Fadli Aat joined forces as Diskoria in 2015, basing the project on their affection for Indonesian disco of the ’70s and ’80s. Last year, they were nominated as Best Newcomer at the Indonesian Music Awards (AMI) for their composition ‘Balada Insan Muda’.

In March, Diskoria dropped their single ‘Serenata Jiwa Lara’ which featured popular actress Dian Sastrowardoyo.