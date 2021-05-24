Watch Doja Cat and SZA perform ‘Kiss Me More’ for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards

Doja Cat and SZA have finally given their hit ‘Kiss Me More’ its live debut with a performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The performance opens with dancers circling Doja before she delivers the track’s opening two verses and choruses.

SZA then appears on a rotating platform to sing her verse, before the duo round out the song with a dance break culminating in the two leaning horizontally over one another.

Watch the performance below.

Doja Cat also walked away from the ceremony as a winner, taking home the award for ‘Top R&B Female Artist’.

In an interview ahead of the ceremony, Doja Cat revealed that the next single to be taken from forthcoming album ‘Planet Her’ will feature The Weeknd.

“I made the song and then I didn’t think I was going to get anybody on it,” Doja said of the song, titled ‘You Right’.

“I knew that I wanted The Weeknd on this album, but we didn’t know what to do. We played him one song, and we thought it was the perfect song but it ended up not working.

“Then he heard this other song but it had already been finished with two verses, but he was obsessed with it.”

Doja Cat had previously teased a slew of potential forthcoming collaborations at the beginning of the year, including Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug.

While ‘Planet Her’ has no confirmed release date – though it is expected to be released over the next few months – she did tease a snippet of an unreleased song earlier this month on Instagram.