Watch Dominic Fike perform Paul McCartney cover ‘The Kiss Of Venus’

Dominic Fike performed his recent cover of Paul McCartney‘s ‘The Kiss Of Venus’ on US TV last night – check out the video below.

The Florida artist recorded a rendition of the song for ‘McCartney III: Imagined’, a re-working of Macca’s latest studio album featuring St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien and more.

Appearing via video chat on yesterday’s (May 3) edition of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Fike was asked about how he and his girlfriend first bonded over their shared love of McCartney and The Beatles.

“On our first date there wasn’t really much to talk about,” he replied. “So we just went through all the motions – like ‘What movies are you into?’, ‘What kind of music are you into?’

“She immediately said, ‘Do you like The Beatles?’ I said, ‘I like Paul McCartney’. She said that’s her favourite artist.”

Fike went on to say that he was “always trying to make music to impress” his partner, adding: “When this opportunity [to work with McCartney] happened I was like, ‘Wow, she’s gonna fall in love with me’.”

He later revealed that McCartney had talked on the phone to him about making ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, “which was the second album I ever bought.”

And his first? “Blink-182‘s ‘Greatest Hits’,” he replied.

You can watch the full conversation and live performance of ‘The Kiss Of Venus’ above.

In a four-star review of ‘McCartney III: Imagined’, NME wrote: “[The album] is another fine entry into the self-titled collection. The sheer star-power and respect from contemporaries and newbies is another flex that proves the endeavour, which started over 51 years ago, was a worthy one.”