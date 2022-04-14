Watch Dreamcatcher cover Girl’s Day’s hit song ‘Something’

Dreamcatcher have delivered a stirring cover of the 2014 Girl’s Day hit single ‘Something’.

The six-piece, with the exception of vocalist Yoohyeon, performed both a dance and vocal cover of ‘Something’, and stayed largely true to the original, which was first released in 2014 and went viral that same year. Dreamcatcher also wore outfits that paid tribute to the ones Girl’s Day wore during that era.

“Something that only I didn’t know / I can feel it must be something / Your obvious lies / Stop here,” they belt in the chorus. The cover was part of the K-pop girl group’s appearance on the Weekly Playlist section of the South Korean variety show Weekly Idol.

Dreamcatcher returned earlier this week with their sophomore studio album ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’, led by title track ‘Maison’. Featuring 14 new tracks, the new record is the K-pop group’s first release of 2022, and their first since August 2021’s ‘Summer Holiday’ mini-album.

Dreamcatcher’s last full-length release was 2020’s ‘Dystopia: The Tree of Language’, from which member Handong was absent from due to her participation in Chinese idol producer programme Youth With You. This makes ‘Apocalypse: Save Me’ their first full-length project as a complete group.

In other K-pop news, TXT have dropped the first teaser and announced a release date for their upcoming mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, set to arrive on May 9. The forthcoming record will come nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of their sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.