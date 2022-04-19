Watch Easy Life get attacked by bees in new ‘BEESWAX’ video

Easy Life have dropped a surprise new single and video entitled ‘BEESWAX’.

The clip, which you can view below, sees the Leicester band hopping on motorbikes before donning beekeeper outfits. At one point frontman Murray Matravers gets attacked by a swarm of bees.

“BEESWAX’ is essentially about people being nosy,” Matravers said of the track. “In a post-lockdown universe it’s easy to feel like we are oversharing and living under a microscope, everything feels so much more invasive and overwhelming after being locked away for so long at home. Social anxiety has been something I’ve always written about but I feel like this is universal feeling now more than ever.”

He continued: “We wanted to release ‘BEESWAX’ first because sonically it lays the foundations for what is to follow: production wise, saturation and distortion are a massive part of it. I’ve also been playing around a lot with vocal production, and enjoyed making myself sound unfamiliar. I hope easy life fans appreciate the pace and urgency of this song.”

The song is the first since the release of their 2021 debut album ‘Life’s A Beach’.

Reviewing the record, NME awarded it four stars and said: “The Leicester band have always excelled at taking with the rough with the smooth; for every song about wet weekends and after partys, there were moments of introspection and anguish about frontman Murray Matravers’ mental health and general world-weariness.

“‘Life’s A Beach’ toes that line between serenity and uncertainty once more […] Like that car bobbing between disaster and salvation [on the artwork, everything’s still to play for.”

Last year, Matravers spoke out about the struggles of talking about mental health, saying it “remains really difficult to talk about how you feel” in the band’s Big Read cover story in NME.