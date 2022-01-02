Watch Ed Sheeran and Joy Crookes cover ‘Raglan Road’ for Jools’ Hootenanny

Ed Sheeran and Joy Crookes joined Jools Holland‘s annual Hootenanny on New Year’s Eve (December 31) to perform a classic 1970s track.

For their performance, the pair took on a version of The Dubliners’ hit 1972 song ‘Raglan Road’ – check out footage below.

Backed by a full band and horn section, Sheeran and Crookes shared a triumphant rendition of the song, with the former playing guitar as well as singing, with Crookes then joining in on the second verse. They were also joined by Jools himself on piano.

Watch the performance below.

Elsewhere on New Year’s Eve, Miley Cyrus debuted a brand new song during her concert in Miami. Miley’s New Year’s Party, which was co-hosted by Pete Davidson and aired live on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock, saw the pop star run through a number of hits from her own catalogue as well as a few covers.

The gig included performances from Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and Cyrus’ younger sister Noah.

Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty were also among the artists performing at TikTok’s New Year’s Eve livestream.

The two artists were joined by Charlie Puth to welcome in 2022, with each performance taking place on a different floor of TikTok Towers, an apartment-themed stage custom built for each of the three artists.

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran has shared plans for a personal environmental commitment, wanting to “rewild as much of the UK as I can”.

Speaking to BBC Radio London, the pop star said he is buying plots of land across the country in order to be more environmentally sustainable.

“I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible,” he said. “I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment.