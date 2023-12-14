Watch Ed Sheeran and The Darkness’ acoustic ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’ rehearsal

The Darkness have shared footage of themselves rehearsing with Ed Sheeran ahead of their recent live collaboration with the singer-songwriter. Watch below.

Sheeran played a surprise opening set before the band’s headline performance at the Roundhouse in Camden Town, London last Saturday (December 9). He later returned to the stage to assist Justin Hawkins and co. on ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’.

Now, The Darkness have posted a backstage video showing Sheeran and Hawkins practicing the song together on acoustic guitars. In the description, the group said the team-up was “fantastic”.

They also confirmed that the official live performance will be released on their YouTube channel this weekend.

Check out the rehearsal video here:

Rehearsing backstage @RoundhouseLDN before @edsheeran joined us on stage for a sublime rendition of Love Is Only a Feeling! ❤️ Watch the entire video here: https://t.co/u4ndYjpdWT pic.twitter.com/RinbhhM7cH — The Darkness (@thedarkness) December 13, 2023

Sheeran has had a long relationship with The Darkness. In 2017, he confessed his intentions to take Taylor Swift to the Suffolk band’s show: “I think she’d really dig The Darkness.” The group also opened for Sheeran on the UK leg of the 2019 ‘Divide Tour’ along with James Bay and Zara Larsson.

The Darkness are currently touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, ‘Permission To Land’, which features the aforementioned ‘Love Is Only A Feeling’ as well as the hit single ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’.

At their gig in Dublin earlier this month, The Darkness paid tribute to Shane MacGowan from The Pogues by covering ‘Fairytale Of New York’.

In other news, frontman Hawkins has admitted that he still feels regret over the time The Darkness broke up.