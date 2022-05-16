Watch Ed Sheeran perform ‘2step’ in Belfast for Billboard Music Awards 2022

Ed Sheeran performed ‘2step’ live in Belfast for the Billboard Music Awards 2022 earlier this week (May 12, 13).

The star performed a pair of shows at the city’s Boucher Road Playing Fields last week, with footage from one of the concerts aired during tonight’s (May 15) awards ceremony.

The BBMAs 2022 is taking place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, hosted by Diddy. Sheeran won the award for the Top Billboard Global (Excl. US) Artist category earlier today.

Advertisement

For his live performance, footage of the British star playing his ‘=’ track ‘2step’ from one of the Northern Irish gigs was shown as part of the ceremony. Watch footage of it below now.

The majority of the awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 were handed out during a pre-show livestream on TikTok. Going into the ceremony, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West lead the winners with six awards each.

The Weeknd had the most nominations at the BBMAs 2022 with 17 nods, with Doja Cat following behind on 14. She has picked up the first award of the main ceremony, taking home the trophy for Top R&B Artist.

Diddy opened the awards show with the help of Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow and Teyana Taylor, before Silk Sonic brought a cover of Con Funk Shun’s ‘Love’s Train’ to Vegas. Latto also made her debut appearance at the awards ceremony, with a performance of ‘Big Energy’.

Advertisement

Morgan Wallen’s performance was quickly criticised by viewers as “tone deaf”, with him taking to the stage shortly after messages about social justice and anti-racism. Travis Scott also made his first major public appearance since the Astroworld tragedy last year.

Mary J. Blige collected this year’s Icon Award and was presented it by last year’s winner, Janet Jackson. “I’m in a dream right now,” Blige said, before reflecting on her journey. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his set to his “wife” Megan Fox and their “unborn child”.