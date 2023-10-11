Watch Ed Sheeran perform ‘Who’s David’ with Busted in London

Ed Sheeran teamed up with Busted in London last night (October 10) to perform ‘Who’s David’.

The star made a surprise appearance at The O2 midway through the noughties boy band’s set to help out on their 2004 single.

Sheeran opened the vocals to the song before the rest of the band joined in. You can view footage below.

Advertisement

During the show Hanson, who have been supporting Busted on their 20th anniversary greatest hits tour, also joined forces with the boy band for ‘MMMBop’ and ‘Sleeping With The Light On’.

Earlier this year, both acts teamed up for a new version of ‘MMMBop’ entitled ‘MMMBop 2.0’.

“It’s been such an honour to sing this ’90s classic song with the band who made it 25 years on from original release!” Busted’s James Bourne said in a statement at the time.

“To have them as special guests on tour with us in September will be really special too, we’re huge fans of Hanson!”

Hanson’s Taylor Hanson added: “It’s been a thrill to reimagine MMMBop with Busted and to see how a song with such history comes to life in a new way. This is a true fusion of Hanson and Busted, we can’t wait to share it.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the set on the final night of their tour, Busted also performed their cover of The Undertones‘ ‘Teenage Kicks’ before the wrapped up their set with ‘Year 3000’.

Meanwhile, Sheeran recently received a surprise from Ipswich Town Football Club, as they serenaded him with ‘Perfect’ in the team locker room.