Watch Elbow’s artsy new video for ‘Lovers’ Leap’

Elbow have released a captivating new music video for ‘Lovers’ Leap’ – check it out below.

Shared last night (February 5), the new music video is made for the lead single of the band’s forthcoming album ‘Audio Vertigo’, and follows “the image of star-crossed lovers tumbling through the air”.

Directed by Henry Oliver and Justin Du Pre, the visuals take inspiration from the lyrics of frontman Guy Garvey, who uses the track to explore our fascination with doomed romance.

Shot entirely in black and white, it sees a woman in a white boiler suit and a man in a black boiler suit as they each frantically run through the streets of London at night, before coming together and leaping into oblivion. Check it out below, and visit here to see the song get its live premiere on BBC 1’s Graham Norton Show.

Announced earlier this year, the new album by the Manchester indie veterans marks their first full-length release since ‘Flying Dream 1’, which arrived back in 2021.

It also comes as the band announced details of a 2024 UK arena tour, for which they will play at venues across Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, London and more later this spring. Visit here for remaining tickets.

At the same time that Elbow shared news of the tour, frontman Guy Garvey also sat down with NME and opened up about what fans can expect from the new material.

“The last [album] was made in lockdown and was very gentle, wistful and based on life, childhood, memories and fatherhood – all these very wholesome things,” he said. “With the bruising that the pandemic had given everyone, it felt the right time to do a record like that. But it came and it went like a goose fart in the fog. Not many people know that it was released because everyone released their records at the same time. It was released on the same day as Adele. Now it’s a great lost love for many people.”

“That’s a beautiful, gentle record, whereas this is groove-based,” he added. “It tackles some pretty full-on subjects, and it’s loads of fun as well.”

‘Audio Vertigo’, Elbow’s 10th studio album, will be released on March 22 via Polydor/Geffen. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.