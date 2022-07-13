Watch Elephant Gym team up with 9m88 for a dazzling live rendition of ‘Shadow’

Elephant Gym have dropped a dazzling live version of ‘Shadow’ featuring Taiwanese neo-soul artist 9m88, a track taken from their latest album, ‘Dreams’.

The performance is taken from the Taiwanese math-rock trio’s upcoming 12-hour livestream concert this July, which will be broadcasted worldwide this Friday (July 15).

The session was recorded at Danshui’s Cloud Gate Theater in Taipei, and was produced in lieu of a world tour for their latest album, ‘Dreams’, scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual session will be free-to-view via a series of distributors including MTV Taiwan, and Japan’s DAX. Additionally, the session will be carried by the official YouTube channels for Audiotree and Topshelf Records in the US, and the official Youtube channels for Fuji Rock Festival and Spincoaster in Japan.

The performance will feature tracks from their latest album, ‘Dreams’, which the trio put out in May. In particular, the record’s featured guests will reprise their album appearances live on their respective tracks. 9m88 originally guested on the album’s version of ‘Shadow’.

Beyond 9m88, these appearances include Hakka folk singer Lin Sheng-xiang on ‘Dream Of You’, the Kaoshiung City Wind Orchestra, who featured on ‘Wings’, and Chio Tian Folk Drums and Art Troupe, who performed on the cut ‘Deities’ Party’.

“The most interesting thing to do is to find other musicians to break down your world,” guitarist Tell Chang previously shared about the collaborations on ‘Dreams’ in an NME interview. “I think we all have to break down our old thoughts [about music] and what we’ve learned that already exists.”

Following the performance, the band are also scheduled to play Fuji Rock Festival later on July 31.

Meanwhile, 9m88 is also slated to release her second album ‘9m88 Radio’ next month, on August 8. The album will feature appearances from South Korean synthpop producer SUMIN and American rapper Oddisee.