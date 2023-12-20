Watch Elvis Costello join Billy Joel for ‘Pump It Up’ and ‘Allentown’ at Madison Square Garden

Elvis Costello joined Billy Joel live on stage at the latter’s show in New York last night (December 19) – check out the footage below.

Joel was performing at the latest gig of his ongoing monthly concert residency at Madison Square Garden in NYC when Costello made a surprise appearance mid-set to assist on two tracks.

The pair played a collaborative rendition of Costello’s 1978 song ‘Pump It Up’ before teaming up on a live version of Joel’s 1982 classic ‘Allentown’. For the first cut, Costello provided vocals while Joel played piano. They then both sang a duet on the second.

See fan-shot videos of both performances here:

Joel recently announced the final date of his monthly Madison Square Garden residency, which began back in 2014. The last show of the series is due to take place on July 25, 2024.

It will mark the singer-songwriter’s 150th appearance at the venue since the residency started.

Earlier this month, he also shared details of a huge stadium gig in Cardiff – marking his only show in Europe for 2024. He’ll be joined by support act Chris Isaak.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, meanwhile, will be heading out on the road in the US in January and early February for the ‘7-0-7 Tour’. You can find any remaining tickets here.

In other Billy Joel news, earlier this year the piano man responded to Fall Out Boy‘s updated cover of his song ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’. He also caught fans off guard when he brought out Joe Jonas as a surprise guest during his 2023 BST Hyde Park show, with the pair singing Joel’s hit ‘Uptown Girl’ together during the gig’s encore.