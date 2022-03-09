Filipino-Japanese artist ena mori has performed her latest single, ‘Vivid’, live on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

Wish 107.5 shared the quirky performance video on its official YouTube channel on Tuesday night (March 8). The video sees ena mori sing along to the bright pop track while donning goggles, backed by her drummer and synth player.

Watch ena mori perform ‘Vivid’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus below.

‘Vivid’ serves as ena mori’s first single of the year, and the second preview of her upcoming debut album, which is set to arrive sometime in the first quarter of the year. The album, which will consist of 12 tracks, is also set to roll out as a vinyl release.

Prior to ‘Vivid’, ena mori shared the album’s first single, ‘Oh, Bleeding Hearts?’ in September.

ena mori’s 2020 self-titled EP was named one of NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2020, with writer MC Galang praising the artist’s “confidence that makes her brand of pop sensibility exhilarating, even a little dangerous, for those who can’t handle it”.

ena mori was recently named one of the NME 100 emerging artists to watch and was nominated for the Best New Asian Act award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 alongside Warren Hue, The Filters, Alec Orachi, and eventual winner Shye.