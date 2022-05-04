Watch Ez Mil join Raynn for a performance of ‘Storm’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Las Vegas-based Filipino rapper Ez Mil recently joined his sister, the singer-producer Raynn, to perform their 2019 collaboration ‘Storm’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

The performance was uploaded on Wish 107.5’s Youtube channel on April 29 in conjunction with Ez Mil’s first-ever tour of the Philippines, which kicked off that same day in Quezon City.

Raynn first released ‘Storm’ in July 2019. They have also collaborated on the track ‘1 & Only’ from Ez Mil’s 2020 debut album ‘Act 1’.

Watch Ez Mil and Raynn perform ‘Storm’ below.

Ez Mil – real name Ezekiel Miller – most recently released the single ‘Dalawampu’t Dalawang Oo’ from his upcoming sophomore album ‘DU4LI7Y’, set to be released this summer. The song’s title, which translates to “twenty-two, double 00” is a reference to the postal code of Ez Mil’s hometown Olongapo City in South Luzon, 2200.

“It’s a song about the citizens of Olongapo first and foremost, the bad and the beauty,” he said in a statement, adding that he hoped the single would speak to Filipinos who feel proud of their home cities.

In 2021, Ez Mil became a controversial viral sensation in the Philippines with his Wish Bus performance of 2020 song ‘Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)’. The hard-hitting Pinoy pride anthem was criticised for its lyrics’ inaccurate historical claim about Filipino historical hero Lapu-Lapu.

Ez Mil is currently still on tour in the Philippines, with his next show taking place May 6 at the Albay Astrodome in Legazpi City. The tour will conclude on May 15 at the Olongapo City Subic Gymnasium.

Raynn, on the other hand, released the new single ‘Mr. Stronomy’ last week.